StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
