StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

