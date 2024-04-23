StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Graham Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.