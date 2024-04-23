Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,799,706. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $688.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

