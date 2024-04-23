Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $548.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.30 and its 200 day moving average is $528.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.