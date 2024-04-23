Telemus Capital LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

