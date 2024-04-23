Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$77.51 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 446,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Insiders have bought a total of 13,680 shares of company stock worth $795,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.