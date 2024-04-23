United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $851,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.47. 521,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

