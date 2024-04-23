Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 232,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,275. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.