Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,225.99 and last traded at $1,208.22. 651,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,937,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,204.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,304.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,128.64. The company has a market cap of $578.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 69.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

