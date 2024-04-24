Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
CNSL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.