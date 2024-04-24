Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

CNSL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.