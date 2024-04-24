Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.