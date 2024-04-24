Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

