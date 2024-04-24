Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $334.37 and last traded at $334.44. Approximately 557,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,312,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.36.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.40 and its 200 day moving average is $340.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

