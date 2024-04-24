Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
