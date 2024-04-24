Larson Financial Group LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

