Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

