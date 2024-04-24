Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 269,119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,709,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 203,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

