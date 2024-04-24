Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,418,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,958,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 389,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

