NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. 758,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

