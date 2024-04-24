Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.21 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $646.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.72 or 0.04922859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00058616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,725,939,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,356,578 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

