Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

BDX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.83. 771,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

