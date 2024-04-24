SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 87,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

