Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.79. 815,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,248. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
