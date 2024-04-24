Threshold Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $353.12 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,736.40 or 1.00090926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00101600 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03794792 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $14,543,055.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

