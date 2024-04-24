Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $16,139.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,620.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.00758954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00130017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00182760 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00108440 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,227,622 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

