Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.43

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 295718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,442,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,962,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,442,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,962,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,742,902 shares of company stock valued at $194,593,143 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.