Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $7.21 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.85. 111,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,554. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

