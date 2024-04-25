Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

