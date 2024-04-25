iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVW stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,094. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

