MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of MongoDB worth $47,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

