Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,210 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Chimerix worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

