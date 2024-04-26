Astrafer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.57 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $59.57 million and $961.64 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.37391445 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $725.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

