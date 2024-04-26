Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 681.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gorilla Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

