Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 681.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance
Gorilla Technology Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gorilla Technology Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.