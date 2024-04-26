Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) versus PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Head-To-Head Survey

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -608.82% PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Technologies and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and PEDEVCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.83 $260,000.00 $0.02 48.76

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Himalaya Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

