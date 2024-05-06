AJOVista LLC Buys New Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 398.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,866. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

