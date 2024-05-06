AJOVista LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $164.44 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $111,480,635,299.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,480,635,299.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,347,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,462,501 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

