Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.39

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 719148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

