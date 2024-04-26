Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.46

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 406010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

