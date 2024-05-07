SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,347 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

