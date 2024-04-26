The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 13,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 89,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in The RMR Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

