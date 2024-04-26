Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $54,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. 230,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.