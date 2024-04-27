1,357 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

