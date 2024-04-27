Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CalciMedica were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALC opened at $5.45 on Friday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77. Equities analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALC. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

