Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after buying an additional 452,159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 766,972 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

