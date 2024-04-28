Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 138,585 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $77,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,641,000 after acquiring an additional 126,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,210,000 after acquiring an additional 342,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,045. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.