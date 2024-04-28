Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

