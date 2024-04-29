Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$53.59

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

