Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

ABR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.