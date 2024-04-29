Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $6.41 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.