Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $360.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.80. 37,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

